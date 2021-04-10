Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'
In a statement to the grieving nation, Prince Charles said his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, was a "much loved and appreciated figure"Full Article
The Prince of Wales showed the close relationship he and his sad had in the heartbreaking tribute, calling him "very special".
Prince Charles has paid tribute to his "dear Papa" the Duke of Edinburgh for the first time since his death on Friday.