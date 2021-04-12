Iran vows revenge for 'Israeli' attack on Natanz nuclear site
Iran's foreign ministry blames Israel for Sunday's incident at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.Full Article
Israel’s army chief has appeared to hint at possible Israeli involvement in an incident at the Natanz nuclear site in Iran, which..
A power blackout at Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility is being described as 'an act of terrorism'.