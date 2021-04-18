US West Prepares for Possible First Water Shortage Declaration
Manmade lakes that store water supplying millions of people in the US West and Mexico are projected to shrink to historic lows in the coming monthsFull Article
Diminishing water supply from the Colorado River has the federal government on the brink of its first ever water shortage..