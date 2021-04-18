Jake Paul knocks out former MMA fighter Ben Askren in Triller Fight Club boxing match
Social media star Jake Paul improved to 3-0 in his boxing career by stopping former MMA fighter Ben Askren in the first round.
Jake Paul was quick to gloat about his win over Ben Askren - asking his Twitter followers who he should retire next after his..
Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the first round of their fight to go 3-0 (3 KOs) on Saturday night. The YouTube star flattened..