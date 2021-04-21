Biden on Chauvin verdict: 'Our work isn't done'
Published
The US President said it took an extraordinary convergence of factors to convict Derek Chauvin.Full Article
Published
The US President said it took an extraordinary convergence of factors to convict Derek Chauvin.Full Article
People in Minneapolis react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021. / Stephen Maturen/Getty..
Tverdokhlib/Shutterstock
Washington D.C., Apr 20, 2021 / 15:40 pm (CNA).
Minnesota bishops called for prayer..