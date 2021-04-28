US investigators raid Rudy Giuliani's apartment
Authorities took electronic devices from the home of Rudy Giuliani, US media reported. The raid was part of a long-running probe into Donald Trump's personal lawyer.Full Article
Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office in Manhattan were crawling with federal investigators Wednesday ... we've confirmed they just..
The raid was part of a federal criminal investigation into Giuliani's foreign dealings with Ukraine, sources told The New York..
Prosecutors obtained the warrant as part of an investigation into whether Mr. Giuliani broke lobbying laws as President Trump’s..