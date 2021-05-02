SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in rare splashdown off Florida coast
The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot in 1968.
