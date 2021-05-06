Madonna and Levi's pay tribute to Nick Kamen - 'the man who made the 501 even more iconic'
Published
Madonna and Levi's have paid tribute to "kind" and "sweet" model and singer Nick Kamen, "the man who made the 501 even more iconic".Full Article
Published
Madonna and Levi's have paid tribute to "kind" and "sweet" model and singer Nick Kamen, "the man who made the 501 even more iconic".Full Article
The model and singer shot to fame after starring in an iconic TV ad for Levi's jeans
He was an influential figure in pop and fashion...
*Madonna* protege, model, and pop star *Nick Kamen* has..