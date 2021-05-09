'Unspeakable acts': 6 killed at birthday party shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police say
Seven people are dead, including the alleged gunman, after a shooting at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, birthday party, police said Sunday.
