Gunman kills six, then himself, at birthday party in Colorado
Published
A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado on Sunday, killing six adults before killing himself, police said.Full Article
Published
A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado on Sunday, killing six adults before killing himself, police said.Full Article
A shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs leaves seven people dead, including the gunman. The gunman was the boyfriend of..
[NFA] A man shot six people to death, including his girlfriend, before fatally shooting himself at a birthday party in Colorado..