Vote to oust Liz Cheney puts spotlight on House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, a Trump loyalist
Published
Rep. Liz Cheney angered Kevin McCarthy, a staunch Trump ally, over her criticisms of the former president and his false claims of election fraud.
Published
Rep. Liz Cheney angered Kevin McCarthy, a staunch Trump ally, over her criticisms of the former president and his false claims of election fraud.
House Republicans should “anticipate a vote” on GOP Conference Chair, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a new letter. The..
Skyler Henry reports House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he supports replacing Cheney as the conference chair.