Watch VideoHouse Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he won’t support a proposal to form an independent, bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, almost certainly eroding GOP support ahead of a vote and positioning his party as opposed to investigations of the...Full Article
GOP Leader McCarthy Opposes Jan. 6 Commission
House Lawmakers Reach Deal on Bipartisan Jan. 6 Insurrection Commission
Wibbitz Top Stories
House Lawmakers Reach Deal on , Bipartisan Jan. 6 Insurrection Commission .
The 9/11-style commission was announced
by..