One of the most prominent Republican politicians in the US has been fired from her role after she opposed the conspiracy claims of former president Donald Trump.Full Article
Liz Cheney fired from Republican leadership role by Trump supporting faction of party
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
House GOP Expels Liz Cheney From Party Leadership Role
Wibbitz Top Stories
House GOP Expels Liz Cheney, From Party Leadership Role.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip
Steve Scalise..
More coverage
Liz Cheney ousted from GOP leadership post
Bleacher Report AOL
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has been removed from her leadership position within the Republican Party over her criticism of former..