Number of people waiting for hospital treatment in England highest since records began
Published
The number of people in England waiting to start hospital treatment has risen to a new record high, according to latest figures.Full Article
Published
The number of people in England waiting to start hospital treatment has risen to a new record high, according to latest figures.Full Article
For months, many argue that our Covid (C-19) response is a planetary fiasco, whose size is yet to surface with its mounting..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that reducing NHS waiting lists and beating the backlog is a "real priority now for our..