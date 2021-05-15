India variant of COVID-19 could disrupt lifting UK lockdown, vaccination to speed up: PM Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson said plans to ease restrictions on May 17, allowing people to meet in groups of six indoors would go ahead.Full Article
The Prime Minister said: "It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it."
The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 17 as Professor Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology, said he thought India..
On a visit to a production facility involved in the manufacture of AstraZeneca vaccine components, Boris Johnson has said getting..