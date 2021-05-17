'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire
Published
A suspect has been arrested in Los Angeles' Palisades Fire, which has burned 1,325 acres and forced about 1,000 out of their homes.
Published
A suspect has been arrested in Los Angeles' Palisades Fire, which has burned 1,325 acres and forced about 1,000 out of their homes.
Los Angeles Police Department Officials now suspect arson to be the cause of the ongoing Pacific Palisades brush fire, which has..