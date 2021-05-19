Comedian Paul Mooney, 'Richard Pryor Show' writer and 'Bamboozled' actor, dies at 79

Comedian Paul Mooney, 'Richard Pryor Show' writer and 'Bamboozled' actor, dies at 79

USATODAY.com

Published

Emmy-nominated comedian Paul Mooney has died according to this agent Helene Shaw. "Brilliant, talented, one of a kind," Shaw shared.

Full Article