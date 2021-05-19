Paul Mooney, comedian and writer for Richard Pryor, dies at 79
Published
Mooney served as the head writer on "The Richard Pryor Show" and co-wrote some of Pryor's material on several of his comedy albums and...Full Article
Published
Mooney served as the head writer on "The Richard Pryor Show" and co-wrote some of Pryor's material on several of his comedy albums and...Full Article
Comedian, writer and actor Paul Mooney has died at the age of 79.
Paul Mooney, a veteran comic best known for his standup performances and regular appearances on “Chappelle’s Show,” died on..