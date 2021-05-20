'The Masked Singer': Yeti iced out of finals, Cluedle-Doo unmasked in double-reveal show
Published
The semifinals were wild! Omarion was inside the Yeti costume and panelist Jenny McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg, was under the Cluedle-Doo mask.
