Women who had defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (so-called PIP implants), should receive compensation, a court has ruled.Full Article
Breast implant victims should be compensated, French court rules
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Court: Faulty breast implant victims should get compensation
SeattlePI.com
PARIS (AP) — A French appeal court has ruled that around 2,700 victims of a breast implant scandal are entitled to compensation...
-
PIP breast implant victims should receive compensation, rules Paris court
euronews
-
PIP breast implant victims should receive compensation, says court
Belfast Telegraph
-
Victims of faulty 'PIP' breast implants should receive compensation, French court rules
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Breast implant victims to receive compensation
BBC News