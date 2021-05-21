Wizards rout Pacers, secure No. 8 seed, playoff date with the Sixers
Published
The Wizards advance to face top-seeded Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs with Game 1 set for Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.Full Article
Published
The Wizards advance to face top-seeded Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs with Game 1 set for Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.Full Article
The Wizards reached the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No 8 seed by overwhelming the Pacers 142-115 in the play-in..