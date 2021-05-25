'Fox & Friends Weekend' names Rachel Campos-Duffy as co-host, succeeding Jedediah Bila
Published
Rachel Campos-Duffy, a Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host, will replace Jedediah Bila as co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend."
Published
Rachel Campos-Duffy, a Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host, will replace Jedediah Bila as co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend."
Fox Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy will join Fox & Friends Weekend as a co-host beginning June 12, Fox News Channel announced..
Rachel Campos-Duffy, an alum of MTV reality show “The Real World,” has been named the new co-host of “Fox & Friends..