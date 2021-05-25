Mark York, known for his role as Billy Merchant in 'The Office,' dies at 55
Mark York died Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital from "a brief and unexpected illness," according to an obituary from his hometown of Arcanum, Ohio.
Actor Mark York, Billy Merchant on 'The Office,' dead at 55
