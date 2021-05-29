Chelsea beats Manchester City 1-0, winning the Champions League for the second time
Published
A first-half goal by Kai Havertz secured a win for Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Portugal on Saturday.Full Article
Published
A first-half goal by Kai Havertz secured a win for Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Portugal on Saturday.Full Article
Chelsea fans gathered in a crowded pub cheering and celebrating the victory of their team in the final of the Champions League..
Pep Guardiola says he picked the Manchester City team he thought was best equipped to win the Champions League final against..