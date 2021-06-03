Cases of Indian COVID variant in UK rise by 5,472 since last week to more than 12,000
Published
The number of UK cases of the Indian COVID variant, also known as Delta, has risen by more than 5,000 since last week.Full Article
Published
The number of UK cases of the Indian COVID variant, also known as Delta, has risen by more than 5,000 since last week.Full Article
Solihull also sees Covid cases more than double in last seven days
Speculation is rife in Thailand that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha will dissolve the House of Representatives before the..