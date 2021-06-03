FBI investigating campaign contributions tied to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's former business
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Republican donor and Trump ally, is being investigated, his spokesman confirmed to USA TODAY.
Congress had already been probing whether DeJoy's old company, New Breed Logistics, required employees to donate to GOP candidates.