Britons in Portugal who are scrambling to get back to the UK to beat next week's quarantine deadline face paying hundreds of pounds more for earlier flights.Full Article
'Panic' and 'devastation' for Britons in Portugal as country comes off travel green list
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
First UK tourists arrive in Portugal after country opens borders
Newsflare STUDIO
The first British tourists flew into the Algarve in Portugal yesterday (May 18) after the country opened its borders. Footage..