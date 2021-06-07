Millions of dollars in Bitcoin paid to hackers after the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack have been recovered by the US government.Full Article
Millions of dollars in Bitcoin ransom seized from Colonial Pipeline hackers
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
FBI official explains how they recovered millions from hackers
Bleacher Report AOL
Department of Justice officials say they have recovered millions of dollars in cryptocurrency paid in ransom to hackers whose..
More coverage
U.S. Government Recovers Majority Of Pipeline-Hacking Ransom
Newsy
Watch VideoThe Justice Department has recovered the majority of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment to hackers after a cyberattack..
-
U.S. Retrieves Some Of The Colonial Pipeline Ransom
NPR
-
U.S. Has Recovered Some Of The Millions Paid In Ransom To Colonial Pipeline Hackers
Upworthy
-
Official says US seized payment made to pipeline hackers
SeattlePI.com
-
US authorities have recovered a 'majority' of the ransom Colonial Pipeline paid to reopen its critical fuel route
Business Insider