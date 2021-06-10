UK reports more than 7,000 new COVID cases for second day in a row
Published
The UK has reported more than 7,000 new COVID cases for a second consecutive day, according to government data.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported more than 7,000 new COVID cases for a second consecutive day, according to government data.Full Article
Wales recorded 113 new cases on Wednesday and the seven-day infection rate has risen again
Watch Video"I got on in June of 1992 so I'm almost at 29 years at the end of the month. I personally have never seen morale be this..