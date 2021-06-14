Reality Winner: US ex-NSA contractor and leaker released from prison
Reality Winner leaked a classified report on Russian hacking to the media and was jailed in 2018.Full Article
Reality Winner has been released from prison for good behavior, according to a statement released by her attorney Alison Grinter...
Bureau of Prisons records show that Reality Winner is now being housed at a Residential Reentry Management facility in San Antonio.
