Goalkeeper Ramsdale replaces injured Henderson in England's Euro 2020 squad
Published
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is called up to England's Euro 2020 squad to replace injured Dean Henderson.Full Article
Published
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is called up to England's Euro 2020 squad to replace injured Dean Henderson.Full Article
Chesterton-born Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in Gareth Southgate's squad
Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale received their first England call-ups as Gareth Southgate selected Trent Alexander-Arnold..