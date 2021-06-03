Injured Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson should not go to Euro 2020 with England, talkSPORT told – ‘He isn’t Lionel Messi, we’ve got other midfielders!’
Published
Injured Jordan Henderson is ‘not Lionel Messi’ and should not be part of England’s Euro 2020 squad. talkSPORT has been told Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has plenty of midfielder options who could replace the Liverpool captain. Henderson was selected in Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euros, despite not playing a single minute of football […]Full Article