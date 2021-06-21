Spain’s Jon Rahm Wins US Open to Claim First Major Title
Published
Rahm's four-round total of 6-under 278 was good for a one-shot victory on South African Louis OosthuizenFull Article
Published
Rahm's four-round total of 6-under 278 was good for a one-shot victory on South African Louis OosthuizenFull Article
Jon Rahm said he knew it was his day after winning his first major title with a stunning finish in the 121st US Open.Rahm became..
Jon Rahm reflects on securing his maiden major title by becoming the first Spanish winner of the US Open at Torrey Pines.