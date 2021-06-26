Sir Mo Farah will not be able to defend his 10,000-metre title at the Tokyo Olympics after failing to qualify for the games.Full Article
'I've had a wonderful career': Sir Mo Farah fails to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic games
