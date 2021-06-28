Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in 400-meter hurdles to win U.S. Olympic trials
Published
Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track trials, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.
Published
Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track trials, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.
Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in qualifying for her second Olympics on Sunday night, becoming the first woman to break the..