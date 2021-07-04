Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital for a scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican has announced.Full Article
Pope Francis admitted to hospital for scheduled surgery
It is the pope's first known hospital treatment since he was elected to the papacy in 2013.
The 84-year-old Pontiff is undergoing surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic