Boris Johnson is suffering a backlash over his plans to ditch rules on wearing face masks.Full Article
PM suffers backlash over plans to ditch rules on wearing face masks
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnson Says UK Must Live With Virus As He Announces Easing
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social..
Newsy
Johnson says UK must live with virus as he announces easing
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social..
SeattlePI.com