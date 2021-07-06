Six secondary school pupils and a teacher are among nine people arrested over an alleged bomb plot in Hong Kong.Full Article
Six students and teacher among nine arrested over alleged Hong Kong terror plot
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
9 Arrested In Alleged Hong Kong Bomb Plot
Newsy
Watch VideoNine people, including six secondary school students, were arrested in Hong Kong on Tuesday for allegedly plotting to..
More coverage
A Russian Point Of View: Modern-Day Information Warfare And Hybrid War Operations – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Prof. Dr. Andrey Viktorovich Manoilo*
*Introduction*
Modern-day information wars and color revolutions in..