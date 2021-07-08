Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators as COVID cases surge
This summer's Tokyo Olympics will go ahead without spectators after a surge in coronavirus cases, organisers have announced.Full Article
Spectators are to be banned from attending events in Tokyo as Japan has declared a state of emergency in the host city.
Japan is considering banning all spectators from the Olympic Games as concern continues to grow over a surge in coronavirus..