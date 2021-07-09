Zaila Avant-garde, 14, wins 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee title with correct spelling of 'Murraya'

One of the nation's top eighth-grade girls basketball players, Zaila Avant-garde is now the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

