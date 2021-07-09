Lithuania begins building Belarus border fence to deter migrant arrivals
Lithuania has begun constructing a fence along its border with Belarus to deter third-country migrants from entering the country.Full Article
Lithuania blames the influx of illegal migrants on the Belarusian authorities, calling it a 'hybrid war'. Louisa Naks has more.