14 more bodies found, bringing death toll to 78 in Florida condo collapse
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday said 14 more bodies were found and 62 people remain unaccounted for.
Officials said Friday that the death toll has once again risen more than two weeks after a condominium suddenly collapsed in..
Exactly two weeks after a Surfside condominium building partially collapsed in the middle of the night, killing dozens and sparking..