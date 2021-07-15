Death Toll Of Surfside Condo Collapse Stands At 97 Exactly Three Weeks Later
Thursday marks three weeks since the deadly Surfside condo collapse, where rescue crews have recovered 97 bodies from the rubble.Full Article
A judge has approved the sale of property where the building stood, proceeds will go to the victims' families.
The safety of multi-story buildings in Palm Beach County took center stage on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after the tragic and..