Kuss claims Tour de France stage 15 win as Pogacar increases overall lead
Sepp Kuss attacks on the final climb to win stage 15 of the Tour de France, as Tadej Pogacar increased his overall lead.
Sepp Kuss attacks on the final climb to win stage 15 of the Tour de France, as Tadej Pogacar increased his overall lead.
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his challengers as he retained the overall leader’s..