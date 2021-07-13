There will be no new diesel or petrol heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) sold after 2040 as part of a government plan to decarbonise the transport sector, the UK's largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.Full Article
Sale of new diesel and petrol HGVs to be banned after 2040
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top 10 Best family SUVs 2021
Autocar
Numerous premium brands claim they make the best family SUV but we can now put that argument to rest with our definitive top 10..