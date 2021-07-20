Wally Funk, 82, joins Bezos space flight
Published
Wally Funk was overlooked for space flight in the 60s but got a second chance with Jeff Bezos.Full Article
Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New..
Crew of New Shepard spacecraft climbs out after historic space flight. They are billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark,..