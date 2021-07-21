A South Carolina man has gone on trial accused of killing a woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.Full Article
Man on trial accused of murdering woman who mistook him for her Uber driver
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Witnesses testify in trial of man accused in Uber killing
SeattlePI.com
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina man accused of killing a woman who mistook his vehicle for her Uber ride later tried to..
-
Witness: Man accused in Uber killing of NJ college student cleaned out car with bleach
PIX 11
-
Witnesses testify in trial of man accused in Uber killing
SeattlePI.com
-
South Carolina man repeatedly stabbed student who mistook him for Uber driver in deadly attack: prosecutors
FOXNews.com
-
Prosecutors: Man killed student who mistook car for Uber
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Prosecutors: Man killed student who mistook car for Uber
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina man accused of killing the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride trapped her in..
SeattlePI.com
Jury selection begins for man accused in death of college student from NJ
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused of killing the South Carolina woman who got into his car..
PIX 11