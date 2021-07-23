There was a "real prospect" that the Omagh bombing could have been prevented, a judge has ruled.Full Article
'Real prospect' the Omagh bombing could have been prevented, judge rules
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Omagh bombing: Politicians react to High Court ruling
A judge has ruled that there was a real prospect the Real IRA attack could have been stopped.
BBC News
Judge recommends fresh probe into Omagh bombing
A judge has recommended the UK Government carry out an investigation into the Omagh bombing, and urged the Irish Government to do..
Belfast Telegraph