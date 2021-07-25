Opinion: Katie Ledecky, Australian rival set the stage for 400 free showdown in Tokyo
Published
Swimmer Katie Ledecky will take on Australian rival Ariarne Titmus in the 400 free, making it one of the most anticipated races at the Tokyo Olympics.
Published
Swimmer Katie Ledecky will take on Australian rival Ariarne Titmus in the 400 free, making it one of the most anticipated races at the Tokyo Olympics.
Katie Ledecky edged Australian arch-rival Ariarne Titmus to be quickest in the 400m freestyle heats, setting the scene for an epic..