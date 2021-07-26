Tokyo Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins gold in the women's street skateboarding
Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the first Olympic skateboard competition for women on Monday, while Rayssa Leal, a..
